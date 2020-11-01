Gulf Coast church takes weekly service to the community

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the silver linings in the aftermath of a hurricane is when the community comes together to help one another. One local church canceled their usual indoor service to offer a different kind of outdoor service.
Venture Church Gulf Coast meets every Sunday morning at 7 a.m. to begin setting up at Gulfport High School. This weekend, without power, the leadership team prayed about it decided to change things up. Despite a shake-up, Campus Pastor Bake Houston made sure he started the day on the right foot.
“We instead, we said we’re gonna go outside the walls of the church, we’re going to love other people but we’re still gonna have church at the high school," Houston said. “So, we setup outside. We had prayer. We had worship. then we got our church together and decided to be the hands and feet outside of the walls.”
The moving lights, the booming sound, and the four walls were the only elements missing. According to Houston, Venture has never been about that.
“Our church is very much about being a church outside of the walls of the church," said Houston. “Our heart is to be a church for the un-churched and the un-churched aren’t obviously in a church.”
So after a modified church service, the community service began. This time around, community service included chainsaws and helping hands as South Mississippi continues to cleanup after Hurricane Zeta.
“On Friday, we went to 22 locations in 6 cities and today we have 10 more across 4 cities. We’re going into these cities and sharing the love of Jesus with people all across the Gulf Coast,” Houston said.
One of those people is Air Force retiree Staff Sergeant Jocko Angle who said he wouldn’t have been able to get back to normal without the help of the Venture team.
“I don’t think it would’ve gotten done. First, I don’t have the tools," said Angle. “This tree has been here forever. So, I’ve done as much as I can. And that’s what I do like about Mississippi. Whenever it comes to the time for neighbor helping neighbor, that’s what we do.”
On the other side of South Mississippi, Ashlee Cook led another Venture team as they continued to embrace the community. The only difference, her team wasn’t wielding chainsaws.
“Well it’s night and day because people like me that aren’t really muscular can still help and meet the needs of our community so a lot of raking, picking up branches, things like that." Cook said.
Cook’s son, Max, was also very involved.
“I’m just hanging out," Max said.
Helping out was all that Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Willard Byrd could’ve hoped for.
“I thought I was going to be able to do it until I got and hit those leaves the other day. I liked to have did myself in. I found out, I’ve got to back off," said Byrd. “I believe in humanity and I believe in the Good Lord. I believe He’s going to take care of those who believe; the Holy Spirit’s got us all,” he said.
Despite only being part of the community for a couple of years, Venture Church Gulf Coast is embracing the Gulf Coast.
“It’s so important for people to understand the church is not the building, it’s the people," Cook said. “What we’re here to do today is get outside of the building. We’re getting out of that structure and we’re going into the community to truly be the church. That’s who we are and that’s what this is all about.”
Venture Church will resume regular services next weekend but will still be doing cleanup throughout the week.
If you need help cleaning up, and would like a team from Venture Church Gulf Coast to reach out to you, they can be reached at hello@venturechurch.org.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.