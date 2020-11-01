Harrison County firefighters battle two-story house fire in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County firefighters are still on the scene of a large fire that has damaged a two-story home on Country Oak Lane in Gulfport.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said that they responded to a call in reference to a “structure fire.” The home owner said that they were luckily outside when he heard the alarm going off, that’s when he went inside and discovered a fire, according to the fire chief.
Sullivan also said firefighters made an aggressive attack to get halfway in, but the fire was so developed that they weren’t able to stay in.
The fire is still blazing but fortunately, the owners were not inside and were able to get the pets out, so no injuries.
Because of the severe damage, the owner will receive assistance from the American Red Cross.
As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown, but Sullivan said that there has been a series of fires that have been happening since Hurricane Zeta, and he advised everyone to be fire aware.
