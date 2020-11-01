DPS services will resume normal business hours after Hurricane Zeta

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - DPS services will resume normal business hours at all locations in South Mississippi after shutting down due to Hurricane Zeta.
Normal business hours will resume on Monday, November 2nd. DPS services in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, and Pearl River counties were all closed on Friday, October 30th after the storm tore through.
You can schedule an appointment using the 'Skip the Line" program that was designed to reduce the wait limit at the DMV locations.
