Biloxi Police implement traffic plan for MEMA distribution site

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is implementing a traffic plan at the area of the MEMA distribution site at the Biloxi Civic Center on Howard Avenue Sunday to help facilitate the flow of traffic.
Howard Avenue will be blocked eastbound at Dukate Street. Traffic is asked to enter the area on Howard Avenue traveling west. Drivers will be directed to enter the Civic Center parking lot from the drive located on the east side of the building. Once they receive supplies, they will exit on the west side of the parking lot.
The distribution site will be open at 8 a.m. Sunday, as well as the others listed HERE.
The Biloxi Police Department appreciates everyone’s assistance with the flow of traffic and patience during the process.
