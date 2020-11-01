Biloxi church gives thanks after Hurricane Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - People across South Mississippi are counting their blessings after Hurricane Zeta. Though the storm left destruction in its wake, many people are still grateful.
Members of Bay Vista Baptist Church took a moment away from Hurricane Zeta cleanup, for a Sunday morning service.
It was an opportunity to give thanks and even through the recovery process, members are grateful for God’s blessings.
“We’ve been hit hard but people are working hard to come back from it," said Betty Hardman. “And the clean up is amazing. And we’re just thankful to God for the presence in our lives.”
The church sustained some damage in Zeta, and the storm’s high winds knocked down the steeple.
But, Pastor Danny Nance said he’s glad things weren’t worse.
He shared a message of hope during Sunday’s service.
“I think we need to address and try to encourage people that we can get through this," said Nance. “2020 has had so much go wrong, that I believe people, even folks with the strongest faith, need to have encouragement.”
And through encouragement and faith, members said they’re ready to take on whatever storm comes their way.
“The hurricane has brought me a little bit closer to God," said Shandee Carson. “Because it strengthens my trust with him that he’ll be able to carry me through anything, carry my family through anything, carry anybody through anything. It really helped strengthen my love for God.”
The church is planning ways to help people with storm clean up.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.