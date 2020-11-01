Alabama hands Mike Leach first shutout loss

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Leach suffered his first-ever shutout loss as a head coach as Mississippi State fell to Alabama 41-0.
The Bulldogs had 200 total yards on the day and converted just two third downs on fifteen attempts, while the Tide rolled for nearly 500 yards of total offense and turned it over just once on what was another efficient day all-around.
After the loss, Mike Leach took a look at the big picture in how his program can grow from where they are right now, and hopefully take a page out of Alabama’s book.
“Everybody can work harder than they think they can, and focus harder than they think they can," Leach said. "Alabama, through their process, learned and discovered that. We’re just getting started here and we need to discover those same things.”
