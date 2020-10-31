Saturday is the deadline for in-person absentee voting in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In decision 2020, more than 80-million people across the country have cast their ballots for the election.
This Saturday is the last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi.
You must be over the age of 65, disabled, unable to leave work on election day, or traveling on election day to qualify for in-person absentee voting.
Circuit clerk’s offices will be open today from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Officials say people have voted absentee this year compared to previous elections.
You can still mail in your absentee ballot as long as it is postmarked on or before Tuesday, Nov. 3.
