Residents find aid at Bay St. Louis MEMA distribution site

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It may not be the typical treats expected on Halloween, but MEMA and other first responders handed out much needed treats to residents at the Longfellow Farmers Market following Hurricane Zeta.
“We have ice, water MREs and tarps.” said Capt. Charles Bradberry with the Mississippi National Army Guard.
The relief comes after the storm gave the Bay St. Louis community an early holiday fright.
“It was a bunch of lightning that hit everywhere. It was scaring me,” Taz Reeves said. “And then the lights went out. We had to get candles. It scared me.”
But, the long line for supplies wasn’t something unexpected.
“Whenever there are damages to this extent, you expect people to go out for survival reasons.” said Marsha Christmas.
However, some residents were surprised at the storm’s speed and force.
“Everybody called me chicken this time saying, it’s just a Category 1 but I kept saying there’s something about this.” said Christmas.
While Hurricane Zeta might have brought unexpected damages to the Bay St. Louis area, residents said they’re glad emergency officials were prepared for the worst.
“I think it’s wonderful that relief effort is here,” said Christmas.
And crews from the Mississippi Army National Guard were glad to do their duty.
“These soldiers and airmen, they jump at the chance to come and serve their community.” Bradberry said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.