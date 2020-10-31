Gulfport MEMA distribution line as long as the need is great

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While utilities along the Gulf Coast are working day and night to restore power, some residents are still struggling to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta.
This weekend, MEMA has multiple sites along the Coast distributing essential items.
One of those is in Gulfport, where the need is as obvious as the lines are long.
This may have been a MEMA distribution, but the Mississippi Army National Guard was ready to help.
“Man, I volunteered for this,” said Specialist Broderick Elam. “So, I wanted to be out here. You know what I’m saying? When I get that call, and I need to help somebody, I’m going to help somebody.”
This is Elam’s first experience with a hurricane, and he’ll remember it for a long time.
“Well, I’ll remember the look in these people’s eyes,” said Elam. “They seem real helpless, and they need something. So, I guess I’m going to remember that and remember when somebody needs something, I’m going to help them.”
And there were a lot of people to help on Saturday. The line stacked up on Highway 49 to get into the Habitat For Humanity parking lot. Workers distributed water, sanitizing products. masks and MREs.
One of the recipients was Michelle Mulder, who said this was a godsend.
“I think it is for everybody,” said Mulder. "Everybody I know has no power. No way to cook. I take care of my mom at home and cooking for her is an issue. She’s on a special diet, and you can only make so much of the same thing, 'Mom, you’re going to have another ham sandwich.’ "
Gulfport resident Devoneir Anderson said there are probably others who have not sought the help they need.
“Some people are sitting on their high horse and they need this stuff,” said Anderson. “So, they need to come up off of that and get out here because these people are out here to help us.”
Another Gulfport resident Simona Somers admitted it has been tough.
“Yes. We’ve been having a hard time. No water. No electricity and all that,” said Somers. “Our property was damaged real bad. It’s very terrible, you know. So, this is helping all of us out.”
