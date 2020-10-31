Celebrating Halloween safely in Zeta aftermath

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - While crews work to restore power and clean up roads in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta, it is easy to forget that Saturday is Halloween.
While there is an urge to return to normalcy, officials want to remind everyone there are safe ways to celebrate.
Many areas are still without power, and citizens have been cleaning their yards and stacking debris in piles, making trick or treating along neighborhood sidewalks a hazard.
The City of Diamondhead is recommending that residents do NOT participate in trick or treating as officials say it is unsafe for kids and families to be walking the streets at night.
However, there is a community Halloween event on Coleman Avenue in Waveland that was already planned for 4 p.m. There is also a trunk or treat event at the Kiln Sports Complex that was organized to provide something for the children.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich discourages people from trick or treating because "we still have areas where streetlights are not working and debris is being brought to the curbside by residents, making it difficult for pedestrians, especially at night.”
Harrison County is asking people to utilize daylight hours for going door to door and to remember to stop at all intersections before crossing as many traffic signs and lights were damaged in the storm.
Long Beach is asking families to plan trick or treating for the hours of 4 - 6 p.m.
Also, check-in with your local community for any possible trunk or treat events happening Saturday afternoon.
Do not forget that we are still in a pandemic so social distancing and proper sanitation procedures should still be observed during any and all festivities.
