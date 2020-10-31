Big turnout for last day of in-person absentee voting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The last day of in-person absentee voting drew out a crowd Saturday.
People lined up outside the Harrison County Circuit Clerk’s Office Saturday, eager to cast their ballot.
“So glad we had this opportunity to do this, especially since the hurricane," said Greta Gooden.
The turnout was so large that a courtroom was opened to accommodate more voters.
Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner said the county has already exceeded 16,000 absentee ballots, which is triple that of a typical presidential election.
“In 2016, we had around 5,700 so compare that to right now, 16,500," said Ladner. "And in 2008, I think we had around 6,500, so it’s triple of what we usually have.”
She said the turnout for absentee voting is indicative of what the turnout will be on election day.
“From the calls that we’ve received and from just people that have come in that we have talked to and had conversation, we really think the turnout on election day is going to big.” said Ladner.
Voters at the circuit clerk said their voice matters.
“If you want to make a change, if you want to see change within your community, it’s important to get out and put forth the action and not just complain about everything that’s going on," said Shannon Jones. “But to put your money where your mouth is.”
Alice Carlisle also said “Seen on several occasions where just a few votes determine the outcome of an election, and I feel like my vote counts so I’m get out here and do what I have to do."
If you plan to vote absentee by mail, your ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3rd.
