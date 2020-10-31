Beautiful weather for Halloween

A few more clouds are possible by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid 50s. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid 70s. A cold front passing through on Sunday will bring much cooler air by Monday. We’ll drop into the 40s by Monday morning. Highs on Monday and Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll stay sunny. We’ll gradually warm up into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday.