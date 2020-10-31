Beautiful weather for Halloween

It has been chilly this morning,, but we’ll warm up near 70 this afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s this evening for trick-or-treating. The sky will stay clear. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, so we’ll set our clocks back one hour.
A few more clouds are possible by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid 50s. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid 70s. A cold front passing through on Sunday will bring much cooler air by Monday. We’ll drop into the 40s by Monday morning. Highs on Monday and Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll stay sunny. We’ll gradually warm up into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday.
In the tropics, a tropical wave in the Caribbean will very likely become a tropical depression this weekend. It is currently not a concern for the Gulf, but we’ll closely watch for any changes.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.