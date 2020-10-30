Two charged with shooting into a vehicle in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men were charged for their involvement in a Gulfport shooting.
Authorities arrested 27-year-old Vincent Volson and 28-year-old Komichael Jackson and charged them both with shooting into a vehicle.
Officers responded to the 2600 block of West David Drive around 5:18 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Once officers were on the scene, they spoke to several witnesses who said that they saw Volson and Jackson discharge firearms, which struck a vehicle.
Detectives arrived on scene and spoke with several witnesses. During the course of the investigation, a semiautomatic handgun and an assault rifle were located.
Both of their bonds have been set at $100,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
