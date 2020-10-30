Tips on filing insurance claims after Hurricane Zeta

“For those who are displaced, many of these policies will provide what’s called additional living expenses. ALE’s is what we call them," said Case. “What that does is it provides the policy holder with some financial resources and assistance for the necessary increase cost of being displaced... And what I mean by that is if you’re in a hotel and you find yourself having to eat out and you feed your family at restaurants and whatnot, that coverage will give you some coverage over and above your normal expenses. So if you normally only spend $300-$400 a month on groceries and now you’re spending $700 eating out, it will cover that cost as well as the cost of the hotel. So, if you’re displaced understand how that works, reach out to your insurer and let them know you’ve got an ALE claim.”