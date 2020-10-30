LATEST: Number of power outages across South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of residents across South Mississippi are still without power Saturday. Linemen are spread out throughout the state, working hard to restore service for everyone affected.
As of 9 p.m. Saturday, Mississippi Power has approximately 25,176 customers without service.
A total of 189,715 customers in South Mississippi have been served. The breakdown is as follows:
Jackson County: 925 customers out, 19,389 customers served
George County: 1,026 customers out; 2,074 customers served
Harrison County: 19,261 customers out; 57,261 customers served
Hancock County: 3,075 customers out; 6,156 customers served
Stone County: 564 customers out; 3,077 customers served
Pearl River County: 0 customers out; 8,849 customers served
As of 8 p.m. Saturday, Singing River Electric is reporting 19,878 customers without power. A total of 76,061 members have been served.
At the height of the storm, 65,000 of Singing River’s 83,000 members lost power. Crews were able to make progress and get many major feeders yesterday, which restored several thousand members.
Pearl River Crews, along with Magnolia Electric, Central Electric, and Northeast Mississippi Electric Power Association, are working to restore outages in Stone County and the surrounding area.
As of 9 p.m. Saturday, there are 1,546 current outages reported.
George County: 125 customers out of the 128 customers in the county are without power
Pearl River County: 2 customers out of 1,992 customers in the county are without power
Stone County: 1,308 customers out of the 6,411 customers in the county are without power
Jackson County: 12 customers out of the 14 customers in the county are without power
COAST ELECTRIC
As of 9 p.m., Coast Electric is reporting 14,869 customers without power in the following counties:
Harrison County: 8,874 without power
Hancock County: 6,894 without power
Pearl River County: 82 without power
