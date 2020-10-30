LATEST: Number of power outages across South Mississippi

By WLOX Staff | October 30, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 9:16 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of residents across South Mississippi are still without power Saturday. Linemen are spread out throughout the state, working hard to restore service for everyone affected.

MISSISSIPPI POWER

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, Mississippi Power has approximately 25,176 customers without service.

Based on the completed damage assessment, the company expects to restore 95 percent of power by midnight on Monday night.

A total of 189,715 customers in South Mississippi have been served. The breakdown is as follows:

Jackson County: 925 customers out, 19,389 customers served

George County: 1,026 customers out; 2,074 customers served

Harrison County: 19,261 customers out; 57,261 customers served

Hancock County: 3,075 customers out; 6,156 customers served

Stone County: 564 customers out; 3,077 customers served

Pearl River County: 0 customers out; 8,849 customers served

Mississippi Power crews assessing damage to start restoring power

SINGING RIVER ELECTRIC

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, Singing River Electric is reporting 19,878 customers without power. A total of 76,061 members have been served.

At the height of the storm, 65,000 of Singing River’s 83,000 members lost power. Crews were able to make progress and get many major feeders yesterday, which restored several thousand members.

Singing River Electric power outage update

Day 3 of #HurricaneZeta power restoration is underway. Our linemen are encountering a tremendous number of broken poles...

Posted by Singing River Electric on Saturday, October 31, 2020

PEARL RIVER VALLEY ELECTRIC POWER ASSOCIATION

Pearl River Crews, along with Magnolia Electric, Central Electric, and Northeast Mississippi Electric Power Association, are working to restore outages in Stone County and the surrounding area.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, there are 1,546 current outages reported.

George County: 125 customers out of the 128 customers in the county are without power

Pearl River County: 2 customers out of 1,992 customers in the county are without power

Stone County: 1,308 customers out of the 6,411 customers in the county are without power

Jackson County: 12 customers out of the 14 customers in the county are without power

Crews were out bright and early today. We have over 140 linemen and outside personnel in the field. Thanks to Raymond May for these pictures.

Posted by Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association on Saturday, October 31, 2020

COAST ELECTRIC

As of 9 p.m., Coast Electric is reporting 14,869 customers without power in the following counties:

Harrison County: 8,874 without power

Hancock County: 6,894 without power

Pearl River County: 82 without power

Coast Electric updates work to restore power

Crews are heading out for another great day of restoration. We made so much progress yesterday and expect the same for today. We won’t stop until every member’s service is restored. We appreciate your patience as we work hard to bring back power to our area.

Posted by Coast Electric Power Association on Saturday, October 31, 2020

