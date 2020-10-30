Pass Christian leadership team helps clean up public schools

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - School is out but crews were working hard at Pass Christian Middle School.
While cleanup crews are busy clearing lawns and streets, a group of teachers and maintenance workers spent the day cleaning up schools.
“We just kind of called our leadership team yesterday and they are out here in full force.” Assistant Superintendent Michael Lindsey said.
The school district’s maintenance staff has been busy with rakes, brooms, and more across the districts five campuses.
But, the job did not go on without help from some teachers.
“Our maintenance team has been on the ground since sunrise this morning doing a lot of this work,” Superintendent Carla Evers said. “We are just coming up and doing some of the lighter work to support them.”
It’s not the first time the team has joined together to deal with a crisis this year.
“From COVID to Hurricane Zeta, it’s a team effort at Pass Christian.” Lindsey said.
While most Pass Christian public schools received just minor damages from the hurricane, some structures like the high school softball and baseball field need major repairs done.
However, school leaders said they aren’t letting that effect their spirit.
“It is just the pirate spirit and our nature to come together, to work as a team, to be kind together.” Evers said.
And while classes won’t be held on campuses until power is restored, school leaders said they are fortunate to make it out the storm.
“It made a mess," said Lindsey. "It’s inconvenient but we want to get our kids back to school as quickly as we can.”
As of now, there is no exact date or time when Pass Christian public schools will reopen. However, administrators hope classes can resume on Monday.
