MDHS is accepting applications for replacement benefits from SNAP recipients

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - MDHS is accepting applications for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) replacement benefits from recipients who lost food during Hurricane Zeta.
SNAP recipients have 10 days from the date of the event to request for benefits to be replaced. The application may be submitted via the EA document upload feature on the MDHS website, email, or can be fax to your county worker.
The Household Statement of Food Loss Due to Household Disaster, MDHS-EA-508 is available on the MDHS website at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/…/2020/04/MDHS-EA-508-Fillable-1.pdf
If you need assistance with this process, please contact the Economic Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-948-3050. #MSMDHS
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.