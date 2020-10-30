MEMA: Distribution sites for food, water, tarps expected to open Saturday on the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Efforts are underway to get food, water, and other relief supplies into the hands of South Mississippians affected by Hurricane Zeta.
Malary White with MEMA told WLOX on Friday that help is on the way.
“FEMA has told us they are providing 10 truckloads of meals. That’s estimated at 210,000 meals; 30,000 tarps are coming, 290,000 bottles of water are on the way right now,” she said.
Distribution sites should begin opening Saturday across the Gulf Coast, said White.
“Right now, MEMA is coordinating with FEMA, the National Guard and EMA directors, and we plan to open distribution sites starting (Saturday),” said White. “At those distribution sites, you’ll be able to get meals, water, as well as tarps and hand sanitizer and face masks, too. We are still in the middle of a pandemic and we want to remind people of that. Once we get those locations finalized and the times we will be opening, of course we will be pushing it out to WLOX and all of the other media outlets and on our social media sites. We want to make sure everyone is aware.”
For people in need of help immediately, the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are providing meals to people. In addition, there is a volunteer resource center that is open in Gulfport, as well.
“We do know that it seems like it’s taking a little while but this right here is the perfect example of why we ask people to have food and water prepared for 3 to 5 days because sometimes it does take up to 3 to 5 days before we can get these resources into the impacted areas,” said White.
You can also call the Red Cross by dialing 211 for help with tree removal and other resources. You can also contact your county EMA directors.
“So any disaster that happens, it’s locally executed, state managed, and federally supported,” said White. “So our EMA directors are crucial to that response down there. They are the ones that tell us when they need us and how we can help.”
Here is a list of county EMA offices:
Jackson County: 228-769-3111
George County: 601-947-7557
Hancock County: 228-255-0942
Harrison County: 228-865-4002
Stone County: 601-928-3077
Pearl River County: 601 795 3058
