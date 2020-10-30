Living in the Dark: Coast families make the best of being without power

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As power crews from across the country work diligently to restore power, Coast residents are jumping in to clear their properties and make the most of a bad situation.
As the sun dipped below the horizon Thursday, thousands of families prepared to spend the night without power, reflecting on Hurricane Zeta’s fury and the devastation it left in its wake.
“The speed. It came through here so fast. It was even faster than Camille," said John Gould of Gulfport.
“And the winds were so strong, it was scary. I have been through lots of hurricanes, but this one was scary," said Betty Gould.
The Goulds are longtime Coast residents and, no matter where the storm is projected to go, they make sure they are prepared.
“We have seen them head this way, turn towards Florida do a round a bout and come in here," said John Gould.
“That was Elena," corrects his wife.
“Yea, so there is no telling what they are going to do," John continued.
“If you live on the coast you have to be prepared," added Betty.
A part of preparation is making sure you are ready to clean up, as the community bands together and picks up the pieces.
“Mississippi is a bounce back state," said Betty. "Just like after Katrina. Didn’t think it would bounce back after that but people sat through another storm, scared to death that it would be another Katrina and thank goodness it wasn’t. But I think if you live down here you’re ready to bounce back.”
Bouncing back is a process, and one that the South Mississippi residents are not only used to, but do with a smile on their faces.
“If you have lived on the coast very long you’re doing the same thing we are, cleaning up the yard, preparing food outside," said Betty.
