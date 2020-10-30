Harbor Lights Winter Festival canceled due to Zeta damages

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to Hurricane Zeta damages, a holiday event that’s known to fill the 40 acres of Jones Park with thousands of people, Christmas lights and more will be canceled this year.
The Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival will not celebrate their sixth annual holiday event. The event was supposed to run from November 27th until December 31.
“Due to recent storm damage from Hurricane Zeta we are still assessing infrastructure and utilities throughout the park and harbor,” said Parks and Recreation Director Gus Wesson. “Unfortunately, we will not be able offer the Harbor Lights Winter Festival to the level that our visitors are accustomed.”
About a month ago, Gulfport City Council President Rusty Walker was considering safety guidelines for the event due to COVID-19.
If you’ve bought tickets, rest assured, they will be refunded.
More information will be shared this next week about this year’s cancellation and future updates.
