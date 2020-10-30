HAPPENING TODAY: Hancock Whitney handing out free ice, lunch

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With thousands of people still without power along the Gulf Coast, communities are coming together to help one another.
Hancock Whitney will be distributing ice on Friday at four of its locations beginning at 9 a.m. Two bags per vehicle is the limit. Those locations are:
• Gulfport: 533 Courthouse Rd, Gulfport, MS
• Bay St. Louis: 601 US-90, Bay St. Louis, MS
• New Orleans: 5775 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA
• Metairie: 4900 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
Hancock Whitney will also serve a hot lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Courthouse Road, Bay St. Louis, and Read Blvd. locations for the entire community while supplies last.
The following Hancock Whitney financial centers are closed:
- ESCATAWPA 7716 HWY 613 MOSS POINT, MS 39562
- POPPS FERRY 2369 PASS RD BILOXI, MS 39531
- NORWOOD 12100 HWY 49 NORTH GULFPORT, MS 39503
The following financial centers are open with limited lobby access:
- EAST OCEAN SPRINGS 2699 BIENVILLE BLVD OCEAN SPRINGS, MS 39564
- VANCLEAVE 11004 HWY 57 VANCLEAVE, MS 39565
- PASCAGOULA MAIN 1010 DENNY AVENUE PASCAGOULA, MS 39567
All other financial centers will be open for business as usual.
