Hancock Whitney hands out ice and hot food for Zeta victims

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Instead of loans, Hancock Whitney Bank gave away two big essentials after Hurricane Zeta: ice and hot food.
The bank will be back distributing ice on Sunday, November 1st at two of their financial centers in Hurricane Zeta impacted areas in Mississippi starting at 9a.m. until supply runs out.
Gulfport: 533 Courthouse Rd, Gulfport, MS
Bay St. Louis: 601 US-90, Bay St. Louis, MS
They will also have lunch available at those locations for the community beginning at 11 a.m. until food runs out.
Hundreds of people came out to take advantage of the gesture on Friday.
And Hancock Whitney Bank was more than happy to provide 44,000 pounds of ice and 1,600 meals at its locations in Bay St. Louis, and on Courthouse Road in Gulfport.
“When you’re out of power, and things that are in the situation that they are, we feel like it’s our part to give back to these folks, our clients and the community itself,” said David Fayard, retail sales leader for Hancock Whitney.
And as the word got out, the line got longer.
The giving was well received and when you give, you receive.
“First of all, I love where we live,” said Gulfport resident June Pegram. “This is the only place on the planet that you can find this much community. It means so much to keep my mother safe. To be able to put ice in her fridge to help feed her. It’s wonderful.”
Sense of community was a consistent theme echoed by the recipients.
“I’ve been impressed since the storm came in (with) all our neighbors coming to help,” said Stephen Kidd. “We’ve been pulling trees off folks houses. And, we’re not surprised folks said they’re handing out ice down on Courthouse. So, we appreciate it. We were just about out.”
“It’s awesome, just awesome,” added Brenda Pleasant. “The community action and the help is just unbelievable.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.