A cool Friday. Eventually clearer skies just in time for tonight’s full moon.

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs in the 60s unless the clouds take too long to clear which would instead keep us cooler. Breezy north wind at 10 to 20 mph. For tonight, we’ll have clear skies which will make for great viewing conditions for the full moon with overnight lows possibly in the 40s. Then, for Halloween Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the 70s. The moon will appear just as full to the naked eye on both Friday and Halloween Saturday night. Overall, little to no rain is expected for the next seven days. Meanwhile, there is a high chance for a new depression or storm to form in the Caribbean. For now, it doesn’t appear to be a Mississippi threat but we’ll watch it in case of any changes. The next name on the list is Eta.