DEBRIS REMOVAL: What to do with the debris left behind after Zeta
South Mississippi residents are busy cleaning up debris left behind from Hurricane Zeta. (Source: Submitted)
By WLOX Staff | October 30, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 2:02 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - South Mississippi residents are busy cleaning up debris left behind from Hurricane Zeta.

Here are the guidelines released by city and county officials as people clean up their homes and remove debris. We will update this story as new information is received from city/county officials.

Jackson County

In an effort to expedite Hurricane Zeta debris removal, residents in the unincorporated areas of Jackson County are asked to place their debris curbside, in right-of-way area not blocking the roadway. Items should be separated in piles or containers based on the following type of materials:

  • Vegetative Debris: tree branches, leaves, logs, plants
  • Construction Debris: Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing
  • Privacy Fencing
  • Large Appliances: Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher, etc.(do not leave appliance doors unsealed or unsecured)
  • Household garbage & recycling: To be picked up during regular weekly schedules.

The debris removal contractor will not pick up items that are on private property. In addition, household hazardous waste and electronics will not be picked up and should not be placed roadside.

More information, including when debris removal will begin, will be shared on Monday, November 2 after the Board of Supervisors meeting. Residents are encouraged to stay up to date by following the Jackson County, Mississippi Government Facebook page.

Harrison County

Please see the infographic for information on proper debris removal

George County

  • Garbage crews may not reach every home on Friday due to roadway debris or utility repairs
  • Regular garbage routes will resume on Monday Nov 2, 2020.

We will update this story with other city and county information as it is received.

