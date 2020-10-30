Chainsaws whir as Jackson County residents clean up mess left behind from Zeta

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Chainsaws cast a loud melody into the air throughout St. Martin on Thursday as crews worked to remove fallen trees from the tops of homes.
Some neighborhoods having multiple crews at work on different houses, including Linda Longieliere’s home.
“We were standing outside and a man came by and he had his cut down and so he told us he was having somebody do his," said Longieliere. "So the lady stopped by and she agreed to do ours this afternoon. So that was good.”
It was a scary moment during the storm for Longieliere and her husband when their home lost power. The two of them were sitting in the dark when Longieliere says she heard a loud thud on their roof.
“We took the flashlight up in the attic and I seen two holes up in the attic where the branches come through and then after that it was all over with," said Longieliere. "It was just something different for us because we’re from Michigan and we’re not used to hurricanes.”
As the sun shed light on the aftermath, Ocean Springs resident Mike Ramsey, patrolled through front beach. Hoping to take a closer look at the wreckage left behind by Hurricane Zeta.
“I was riding my bike around to check out the damage. I mean the beach is kind of messy, but no real damage," said Ramsey. "It’s just a lot of debris. A lot of mud in the road. They’ve got part of the beach blocked off where you can’t drive down it.”
There are not any curfews in place throughout Jackson County but officials are asking people to stay off roadways unless absolutely necessary.
