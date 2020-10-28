Zeta strengthens to a category two hurricane. Landfall is just hours away.

South Mississippi should hunker down by 3 PM. Storm winds may arrive between 4pm and 7pm.

Hurricane Zeta 1 PM Update
By Taylor Graham, Eric Jeansonne, and Wesley Williams | October 24, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 1:25 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta is just hours away from landfall in Louisiana. It strengthened to a category two hurricane on Wednesday afternoon with winds near 100 MPH.

After landfall, Zeta is expected to move into coastal Mississippi. Storm surge and hurricane warnings continue for the Mississippi Coast. And new hurricane warnings have been issued for inland counties in South Mississippi including Pearl River, Stone, and George. Peak wind gusts of 80 to 100 MPH will be possible Wednesday evening. This could lead to widespread power outages.

WIND THREAT - SIGNIFICANT

STORM SURGE THREAT - SIGNIFICANT

RAIN & TORNADO THREAT

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI’S CURRENT FORECAST as of 1 PM Wednesday

If Zeta follows the center of the current forecast track, then South Mississippi will see periods of rainy weather through Wednesday night. The absolute brunt of the heaviest rain and the strongest wind is expected to be during and just after landfall from about 4 PM Wednesday through 10 PM, with the storm-force winds finally decreasing between 10 PM and 1 AM. Storm surge in low lying areas and along the coast could be as high as 6-9 feet. Day-by-day breakdown below:

  • Wednesday: Windy. Periods of heavy rain with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Storm surge & rainfall flooding possible. Tornadoes possible. Southeast wind 15-25 mph, increasing to 35-50 mph. Rain chance near 90% to 100%.
  • Wednesday Night: Windy with widespread squalls. Storm surge & rainfall flooding possible. Tornadoes possible. Southwest wind up to 70 mph, with higher gusts. Rain chance 80% to 100%.
  • Thursday: Breezy. Becoming partly cloudy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Rain chance 20%, early. Thursday Night: Clear skies. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS TIPS

