What it means for a city to declare a state of emergency

“I think it is important for residents to remember it is not to issue alarm. It is to make sure that we are prepared before, during and after any event that may happen," said Pascagoula Public Information Officer Katarina Luketich. "In this case with Tropical Storm Zeta, the local emergency allows us to get sandbags. So if you live in an area that is prone to flooding, this emergency declaration is what allows us to get sand to be available for your home.”