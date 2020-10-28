What it means for a city to declare a state of emergency

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - During hurricane season, you might hear that your city has declared a “state of emergency.”
What does this ominous-sounding phrase actually mean and how does it affect everyday citizens? Several cities and counties have already declared or proclaimed “states of emergency” due to Zeta.
“Declaring an emergency does not necessarily mean that disaster has already struck or that it is going to be the worst-case scenario," said Gulfport Public Information Officer LaShaundra McCarty.
Still, the phrases are scary and they could frighten some residents.
“I think it is important for residents to remember it is not to issue alarm. It is to make sure that we are prepared before, during and after any event that may happen," said Pascagoula Public Information Officer Katarina Luketich. "In this case with Tropical Storm Zeta, the local emergency allows us to get sandbags. So if you live in an area that is prone to flooding, this emergency declaration is what allows us to get sand to be available for your home.”
These proclamations aren’t just for storms; they simply allow cities to get help or resources much quicker.
“It really is for an array of issues and problems and a good example of, that is, that we have an ongoing local proclamation of am emergency issued for COVID-19, and that allows us to get access from either the federal government or the state government for those resources that we need because of the pandemic,” Luketich said.
Whether it is for COVID-19 or a tropical system, it is all about preparation.
“But a lot of this stuff is really preventative because we may do all this and just get a few limbs falling down and everyone is good, but we are just preparing for what could be the worse, and hoping for the best," McCarty said.
