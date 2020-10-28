South Mississippi should hunker down by 3PM Wednesday. Dangerous wind arrives between 4PM and 7PM.

Hurricane Zeta getting stronger in the Gulf this morning as it regains hurricane strength. A Louisiana Landfall is still expected. But, it that landfall appears to be sped up to this afternoon instead of this evening. This means that Zeta’s strongest wind and heaviest rain will arrive in coastal Mississippi between 4pm and 7pm, which is around 2 to 3 hours earlier than was expected yesterday. A Hurricane and Storm Surge Warning remain in effect. There is also a Flash Flood Watch for parts of the WLOX area. Zeta will quickly arrive in coastal Mississippi by this evening and will quickly move out of South Mississippi by tonight. It will be drier and relatively calmer by sunrise Thursday. And no rain is expected Friday or Saturday. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of today and tomorrow. Wednesday: Windy. Showers likely with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Flooding rainfall possible. Tornadoes possible. Southeast wind 15-25 mph, increasing to 35-50 mph. Rain chance near 90% to 100%. Wednesday Night: Windy with squalls. Flooding rainfall possible. Tornadoes possible. Southwest wind up to 60 mph, with higher gusts. Rain chance 80% to 100%. Thursday: Breezy. Becoming partly cloudy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Rain chance 20%, early. Thursday Night: Clear skies. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.