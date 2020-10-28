WATCH: 2PM Hurricane Zeta Update for South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta is now a Category 2 storm with winds at 105 mph and strengthening, moving NNE at 20 mph. Zeta will bring significant impacts to South Mississippi. Now is the time to charge all your devices, because power outages are likely to happen.
The newest happenings at 2pm on Wednesday involve several cities issuing curfews ahead of Hurricane Zeta’s arrival. You can see the full list here: https://www.wlox.com/2020/10/28/cities-begin-issue-curfews-aheadof-zeta-landfall/
Regardless of whether your community is under a curfew, all South Mississippians should plan on being inside a safe structure by 3pm, as storm winds are expected to arrive between 4pm and 7pm. The worst of the storm is expected between 6pm and midnight. A storm surge of 6-9 feet is expected.
If you do not feel like you’re in a safe place, you can stay at one of the many public shelters now open. Here’s a full list that includes locations in all six South Mississippi counties: https://www.wlox.com/2020/10/27/hurricane-shelters-set-open-ahead-zetas-arrival/
The city of Biloxi now using Coast Transit Authority buses to transport the homeless to hurricane shelters ahead of the storm. Andres Fuentas caught up with a bus that left this afternoon for the County Farm Road shelter.
We caught up with Waveland Mayor Mike Smith as his city prepares to begin feeling the first impacts from Hurricane Zeta.
Hurricane Zeta is now just hours away from landfall in Louisiana. Stay tuned to WLOX News and WLOX.com for the very latest as the storm gets closer to South Mississippi. You can also find the latest information from our WLOX First Alert Weather Team here: https://www.wlox.com/2020/10/28/zeta-strengthens-category-two-hurricane-landfall-is-just-hours-away/
