WATCH: 7PM Hurricane Zeta Update for South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The surf is up, the winds are blowing, and the rain is now coming down across South Mississippi as Hurricane Zeta moves across our area.
Chet Landry gives us a look at conditions the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi.
As expected, coast residents are starting to experience power outages. At 7:30pm, Mississippi Power’s outage map showed 28,733 customers without power, and 277 active outages. Coast Electric’s outage map showed 16,138 members without power. Singing River Electric’s outage map showed 6,021 members without power and 151 total outages.
All our local power companies have made preparations for Zeta’s fury, and crews are working to restore power as fast as they can, while also staying safe.
Curfews are now in effect for most of the cities that announced them Wednesday. Gulfport, Long Beach, Hancock County, Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland all have curfews that started at 5pm, and will stay in effect until 6am Thursday.
Harrison County’s curfew starts at 6pm and runs until 3am. And D’Iberville’s curfew starts at 6pm and runs until 6am Thursday.
Even if your community isn’t under a curfew, now is the time to shelter in place for the duration of the storm. Even the Gulfport Police Department is keeping their people inside for now.
