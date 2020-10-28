WATCH: 5PM Hurricane Zeta Update for South Mississippi

By WLOX Staff | October 28, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 5:33 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - South Mississippi is starting to feel the impact of Hurricane Zeta as the storm moves closer to us. Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana around 4:15pm Wednesday afternoon.

The window of opportunity for the highest winds, surge, and heaviest rain will be between 6pm Wednesday and midnight for South Mississippi - that’s Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson counties.

While most businesses along the Gulf Coast have closed ahead of Zeta’s arrival, there’s something comforting about Waffle Houses still being open. The restaurant chain is known for never closing its doors, and FEMA even keeps track of the restaurants during disasters with its Waffle House Index.

Hancock and Pearl River counties are starting to see the first waves of wind and rain from Zeta. We checked in with Hancock County EMA Director Brian Adam to see how those low lying areas are faring so far.

We also spoke with Governor Tate Reeves and MEMA Director Greg Michel who have been monitoring Zeta’s impact on Mississippi.

Stay tuned to WLOX News and WLOX.com for the very latest as Zeta moves across South Mississippi. You can also find the latest information from our WLOX First Alert Weather Team here: https://www.wlox.com/2020/10/28/zeta-strengthens-category-two-hurricane-landfall-is-just-hours-away/

