WATCH: Noon Hurricane Zeta Update for South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - South Mississippi is bracing as Hurricane Zeta is just hours away from making landfall in Louisiana. The storm system is then expected to move into coastal Mississippi. Storm surge and hurricane warnings continue for the Mississippi Coast, and new hurricane warnings have been issued for inland counties in South Mississippi including Pearl River, Stone, and George.
The newest happenings at Noon on Wednesday involve several coast casinos closing early for the day. The Mississippi Gaming Commission did not order the casinos to close, so each property is making a decision based on individual factors, including their proximity to low lying, flood prone areas. See a full list of casino closures here: https://www.wlox.com/2020/10/28/gaming-commission-will-not-mandate-closure-casinos-ahead-zeta/
As for Hurricane Zeta, South Mississippi should hunker down by 3 PM. Storm winds may arrive between 4pm and 7pm. Keep up with the very latest on the storm from the WLOX First Alert Weather Team here: https://www.wlox.com/2020/10/28/new-hurricane-warnings-expanded-inland-zetas-landfall-just-hours-away/
We also checked in with the mayors of Gulfport and Ocean Springs for the latest on preparations in their cities.
Stay tuned to WLOX News and WLOX.com for the very latest on Hurricane Zeta through landfall and after.
