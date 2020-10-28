WATCH: Noon Hurricane Zeta Update for South Mississippi

Here's the latest on preparations for Hurricane Zeta in South Mississippi. (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
By WLOX Staff | October 28, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 12:12 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - South Mississippi is bracing as Hurricane Zeta is just hours away from making landfall in Louisiana. The storm system is then expected to move into coastal Mississippi. Storm surge and hurricane warnings continue for the Mississippi Coast, and new hurricane warnings have been issued for inland counties in South Mississippi including Pearl River, Stone, and George.

Noon Wednesday: Hancock County prepared for Zeta's arrival

The newest happenings at Noon on Wednesday involve several coast casinos closing early for the day. The Mississippi Gaming Commission did not order the casinos to close, so each property is making a decision based on individual factors, including their proximity to low lying, flood prone areas. See a full list of casino closures here: https://www.wlox.com/2020/10/28/gaming-commission-will-not-mandate-closure-casinos-ahead-zeta/

Noon Tuesday: Silver Slipper Casino closing at Noon

As for Hurricane Zeta, South Mississippi should hunker down by 3 PM. Storm winds may arrive between 4pm and 7pm. Keep up with the very latest on the storm from the WLOX First Alert Weather Team here: https://www.wlox.com/2020/10/28/new-hurricane-warnings-expanded-inland-zetas-landfall-just-hours-away/

Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast

We also checked in with the mayors of Gulfport and Ocean Springs for the latest on preparations in their cities.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes on Zeta preparations
Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson on voluntary evacuations ahead of Zeta

