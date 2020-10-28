Surge of young voters is expected on Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The countdown is on to Election Day.
A surge of young voters is expected to create waves at the polls.
In fact, many have already voted early or through absentee.
“I was very excited to vote in my first Presidential election.”
Meet Crystal Springs native Jaycee Brown. She is a 20-year-old college student at Ole Miss.
She voted absentee last week because she will work at the polls on Election Day.
“It has been very interesting election year and I am I think for it to be my first time voting in the presidential election, it was a little intimidating.”
21-year-old Conner Smith is looking forward to voting in a Presidential election for first time.
He says the presidential race is attractive to a lot of young people for many reasons, including their like or dislike for a candidate, the coronavirus and student loan debt.
Smith: “Absolutely I want to leader who will stand out as an example for other people, not someone who actively ridicules and marginalized people.”
“You see a lot of young people participating in the human rights movement such as Black Lives Matter and all LGBTQ rights. We are realizing we can’t really advocate for those things and not participate in electoral process,” said Brown.
Mississippi Votes is an organization led by young people invested in the progression of the state.
Their preliminary numbers show that more than 2,000 young people have signed up to vote in this election.
“I think we are very powerful and it’s going to make a difference on November 3rd,” said Jarrius Adams.
President of Young Democrats of Mississippi Jarrius Adams says the rematch between US Senator Cindy Hyde Smith and Democratic Challenger Mike Espy, the medical marijuana debate and the flag change will push young people to the polls.
“Some people look at our age and say we are not educated on certain things, but one thing about it, when you go to the polling place, whether you are 18-years-old or 88-years-old, our vote is equal.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.