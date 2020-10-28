Scotty Walden steps down at USM, accepts head coaching job at Austin Peay

“Callie, Luca, and I are incredibly blessed and thankful to be a part of the Governor family,” said Walden in the APSU press release. "Becoming the head football coach for an up-and-coming program like Austin Peay is a dream come true for myself and my family. I am looking forward to meeting the players and getting to work as soon as possible. We appreciate (Interim APSU President) Dannelle Whiteside, (Director of Athletics) Gerald Harrison and the entire Austin Peay community for the amazing opportunity and belief in us. Let’s go do something special together!”