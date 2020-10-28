REPORT: Kylin Hill to opt out of 2020 season

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - As they prepare for their road game against No. 2 Alabama this weekend, Mississippi State could be without their star running back. Not just for the game, but for the season.
According to a report from AL.com , senior Kylin Hill plans to forgo the remainder of the 2020 season and start preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Hill initially declared for the 2020 draft, but decided to return for this final year. According to 247 Sports, Hill didn’t play against Texas A&M at home on October 17th because of a suspension. In Mike Leach’s weekly press conference Monday, Leach said Hill was still “unavailable” for this weekend’s game against Bama.
The Columbus, MS native has only played in three games this year, running for 58 yards on 15 carries while catching 23 passes for 237 yards. Hill led the SEC in rushing in 2019 with 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Heading into the season, at least some NFL evaluators had Day 2 NFL draft grades on Hill.