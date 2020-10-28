New hurricane warnings expanded inland. Zeta’s landfall just hours away.

If Zeta follows the center of the current forecast track, then South Mississippi will see periods of rainy weather through Wednesday night. The absolute brunt of the heaviest rain and the strongest wind is expected to be during and just after landfall from about 4 PM Wednesday through 10 PM, with the storm-force winds finally decreasing between 10 PM and 1 AM. Storm surge in low lying areas and along the coast could be as high as 6-9 feet. Day-by-day breakdown below: