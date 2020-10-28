GMA meteorologist Ginger Zee reports in Pass Christian ahead of Zeta

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - While Jim Cantore sightings might be a familiar past time for those living on the Gulf Coast, seeing other nationally recognized meteorologists is always a treat for South Mississippi, even if it does mean impending severe weather.
Ahead of Hurricane Zeta’s expected landfall on Wednesday, Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee made a stop in Pass Chrisitan.
While the weather might not have made for the best visit, Zee seemed to enjoy the stop in her cohost Robin Robert’s hometown.
Zee even took a minute to talk with Bill Snyder as they each reported on how South Mississippi is preparing for Hurricane Zeta.
