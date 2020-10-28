Gaming Commission will not mandate closure of casinos ahead of Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Hurricane Zeta approaches South Mississippi, multiple schools and business have elected to close their doors early on Wednesday before the severe weather hits.
The Mississippi Gaming Commission announced it will not mandate the closure of coastal casinos at this time.
The commission has asked the properties to discourage patrons or staff from arriving at, or departing from the property during inclement weather and to discourage anyone from leaving the property until conditions allow for safe travel.
However, individual casinos across South Mississippi are choosing to close their properties ahead of severe weather.
Due to the mandatory evacuation of low-lying areas of Hancock County, the Silver Slipper Casino is closing by noon Wednesday.
Scarlet Pearl in D’Iberville will close by 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Palace Casino in Biloxi will also close part of its property, but slot machines, the hotel and the cafe will remain open.
