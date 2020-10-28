Cities begin to issue curfews ahead of Zeta landfall

By WLOX Staff | October 28, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 1:42 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In an effort to keep residents safe during Hurricane Zeta, cities are beginning to issue curfews ahead of severe weather.

The City of Gulfport has announced a curfew will go into effect beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday until 5:59 a.m. Thursday.

Hancock County in coordination with the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland have issued a curfew from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The City of Long Beach will also be under a curfew during these hours.

D’Iberville will also be under curfew from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.

We will update this list as more curfew announcements are made.

