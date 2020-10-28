Boy Scout troop helps fill sandbags in Long Beach ahead of Zeta

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Once the school bell rang, more than 15 Boy Scouts traded their school bags for sandbags.
Members of Troop 205 stopped by the Long Beach Harbor as Zeta made its way toward the Gulf Coast.
“People are probably getting tired of filling sandbags, and it’s just getting hard on their back and stuff,” said Boy Scout Trevan Laubmeir.
Along with getting bags ready for the storm, the scouts also loaded vehicles that stopped by.
“It just felt right,” said volunteer Randon Vaughn. “You should always be prepared in helping others.”
The goal was to lend a hand to people living in low-lying neighborhoods.
“I know how personal it is for the community around here with the devastation of storms," said Senior Patrol Leader Sean Madigan. "It feels good to help people and help them have the peace of mind that their house is going to be safe.”
The tag team crew of both scouts and parents wanted to help a community in need ahead of Zeta, which is an act of kindness they’ve already done multiple times this year.
“We’ve come out here for every single tropical storm we’ve had so far,” Madigan said.
It’s one of the only jobs the troop can do during the pandemic.
“This is one of the main ways that we could give service to the community,” Madigan said.
It was a service with a smile.
“It’s fun. Makes them happy,” Laubmeir said.
The work all wrapped up before homework.
“40 pages, it’ll be fun. Facetime chat. Getting my study buddy,” Laubmeir said.
