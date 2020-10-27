Zeta weakens again. Landfall tomorrow night. Warnings continue.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Zeta continues a weakening trend on Tuesday morning after making landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula. However, the storm is expected to re-strengthen to a hurricane later today once it gets back over warm water in the Gulf of Mexico.
Zeta is expected to make a landfall tomorrow night, most likely in southeast Louisiana and then afterwards move into coastal Mississippi. Storm surge and hurricane warnings continue for the Mississippi Coast.
If Zeta follows the center of the current forecast track, then South Mississippi will see periods of rainy weather starting Tuesday. The absolute brunt of the heaviest rain and the strongest wind is expected to be during and just after landfall from about 7 PM Wednesday through 1 AM Thursday. Day-by-day breakdown below:
- Tuesday: Breezy at times. Scattered showers with a slight chance for thunderstorms. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Rain chance 70%.
- Tuesday night: Scattered showers. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 70% to 80%.
- Wednesday: Windy. Showers likely with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Tornadoes possible. Southeast wind 10 to 35 mph. Rain chance 80% to 90%.
- Wednesday night: Windy. Showers likely with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Tornadoes possible. Southwest wind up to 60 mph, with higher gusts. Rain chance 80% to 90%.
- Thursday: Breezy. Scattered showers, mainly before sunrise. Then, becoming partly cloudy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Rain chance 30% to 40%.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Rain chance less than 10%.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.