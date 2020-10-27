Zeta landfall tomorrow night. Warnings issued.

Storm surge and hurricane warnings have been issued for the northern gulf coast, including Mississippi. Zeta produced strong winds and heavy rainfall across the northern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula earlier Tuesday. Zeta is expected to make a landfall tomorrow night either in or near South Mississippi. Expect periods of rainy and windy weather starting later today. Strong winds will arrive by Wednesday PM. The weather will clear up by Thursday. Tuesday: Breezy at times. Scattered showers with a slight chance for thunderstorms. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Rain chance 70%. Tuesday night: Scattered showers. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 70% to 80%. Wednesday: Windy. Showers likely with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Tornadoes possible. Southeast wind 10 to 35 mph. Rain chance 80% to 90%. Wednesday night: Windy. Showers likely with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Tornadoes possible. Southwest wind up to 60 mph with higher gusts. Rain chance 80% to 90%. Thursday: Breezy. Scattered showers, mainly before sunrise. Then, becoming partly cloudy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Rain chance 30% to 40%. Thursday night: Mostly clear. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Rain chance less than 10%.