Popp’s Ferry Bridge opening frequently as boats evacuate harbors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers traveling on the Popp’s Ferry Bridge Tuesday afternoon should leave extra time to reach their destination.
As boats evacuate harbors ahead of tropical weather from Zeta, the Popp’s Ferry Bridge will be opening often. The Popp’s Ferry Bridge tender told WLOX he is opening the bridge about every 25 minutes for roughly 10 minutes at a time to let several boats through.
As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the tender said he had let more than 150 boats through.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.