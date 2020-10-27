MGCCC pauses football for 14 days due to COVID concerns

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast is pausing football operations for 14 days beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27, because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We are extremely proud of the safety precautions we have in place here at MGCCC and within our athletic department,” said Dr. Ladd Taylor, Vice President of the Perkinston Campus and George County Center. “This pause of football operations is being implemented in order to keep our student-athletes, coaches, and everyone associated with our football program safe, which is our No. 1 priority. We look forward to resuming football operations when it is safe to do so.”
Football activities will resume Nov. 10, which means the game scheduled for Nov. 5 against Jones will be rescheduled. Gulf Coast is working with the MACCC and Jones to determine that date.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve taken this action to continue to protect our student-athletes, coaches, fans and administrators,” MACCC Commissioner Steve Martin said. “We will continue to monitor the situation as we move forward.”
