LIST: Schools announce closures, distance learning ahead of Hurricane Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Schools in South Mississippi are making plans ahead of Hurricane Zeta. For many, that will mean moving students to distance learning as long as it is possible during the storm.
Here is a list of the schools that have made announcements so far. If you do not see your child’s school on this list, it’s because they have not yet made an announcement regarding a closure. We will update this list as soon as we get the information.
Bay Waveland School District: Students will do virtual learning on Wednesday. All school buildings will be closed.
Biloxi Public Schools: All students will be moved to distance learning for Wednesday and Thursday. The distance learning will not consist of live instruction due to potential power outages and connectivity issues. Teachers will provide all students with materials Tuesday. Staff will be available via email and Google Classroom as is permissible throughout storm conditions. School will resume on Friday at all campuses.
Long Beach School District: Due to the possibility of severe weather, all LBSD campuses and offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday to in-person classes. Students in grades K-8 will receive assignments for Wednesday and Thursday prior to school dismissal on Tuesday. All 9-12 grade students should check their Google accounts for class assignments.
Pascagoula-Gautier School District: Students will dismiss early Wednesday. Elementary schools will dismiss at noon; academies at 12:15 p.m., and middle and high schools at 1 p.m. All students will do distance learning on Thursday and all school buildings will be closed.
Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall on or near the Mississippi Gulf Coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Impacts could start affecting the coastal counties beginning Wednesday afternoon.
