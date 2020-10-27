'Life has to go on’: Harrison Co. residents react to latest executive order

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting Wednesday, new COVID-19 restrictions are being implemented for another seven counties in Mississippi.
Harrison County is now one of 16 counties set to be under a mask mandate. Jackson is the only other Coast county that is a part of the new mandate.
There are also limits now in place on social gatherings, no more than 10 people can gather indoors, and outdoor social gatherings will be limited to groups of 50. Hospitals must also reserve 10 percent of their capacity for COVID-19 patients and, if that’s not possible, they must delay elective procedures.
The new mandate is wide sprawling but so is the public’s opinion on it.
“I always try and do my part in regard to the mask regulation,” said Long Beach resident Ronald Tallent.
“It should be a personal choice," said Pass Christian resident Sue Gratter. “If you feel like you need one, you should wear one but it shouldn’t be mandatory."
While opinion is split on the masks' return, business owners and community members believe the executive orders are vague and very much open to interpretation.
“It leaves some grey areas obviously but the support of the small local businesses in these small towns like Pass Christian, Bay St. Louis, Long Beach, it is a priority," said Tallent.
Mary-Catherine Scriber owns the Whiskey Bar in downtown Pass Christian and she admits the order’s vague requirements have caused issues, dividing the community as they debate exactly what a “social gathering” is.
“I think that is where some of the frustration comes in, is that there is so much self interpretation in the executive order, which is not necessarily a mandate, and that is why we support following the rules as best we can," she said. “But it does leave room for interpretation, which can cause some division in the community sadly.”
Others are just tired of the constant ebb and flow of restrictions, regulations and mandates.
“We need to live. Life has to go on," said Mary Ellen Duet.
The new executive order goes into effect Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 8 a.m. and expires at 8 am. on Nov. 11, 2020. To read the full executive order, click here.
