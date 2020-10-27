Hurricane shelters set to open ahead of Zeta’s arrival

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - If you’re worried about having a safe place to ride out Hurricane Zeta, four shelters are opening in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, and George counties.
Opening Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6pm
- Kiln Hurricane Shelter - 18320 Hwy 43
Opening Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 2pm
- County Farm Road 361 Shelter - 15038 County Farm Road, Gulfport
- Saucier Lizana Road 361 Shelter - 23771 Saucier Lizana Road, Saucier
Opening Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 3pm
- Vancleave Hurricane Shelter - 5500 Ball Park Road
Opening Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 6pm
- Benndale Storm Shelter - 5207 Hwy. 26 West
If you’re planning to stay at a shelter, bring all the items necessary to be self-contained: bedding, medications, personal hygiene items, drinks and snacks. Remember that pets are not allowed in the general population shelters.
COVID-19 safety precautions are also being followed at all shelters, so please wear a face mask and plan to stay socially distanced from others at the shelter. Masks and sanitizer will be available for those who do not have their own.
Here are some guidelines on what to bring and not bring.
Do Bring:
- Prescriptions and any other emergency medications
- Extra clothing, pillows, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
- Your child’s stuffed animal
- Blanket or other “lovey”
- Your emergency kit
- Hand sanitizer
- Foods that meet your dietary requirements
- Important personal documents
- Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys
- Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
- Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you
- Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself
Don’t Bring:
- Alcoholic beverages
- Illegal drugs
- Weapons
In every storm, officials recommend that people who live in low-lying areas or areas that are prone to flooding seek shelter on higher grounds due to the possibility of a life-threatening storm surge. First responders may not be able to reach your home or neighborhood during the storm.
Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall as a strong tropical storm or a category one hurricane.
