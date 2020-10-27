Four-peat Complete! Vancleave Bulldogs claim fourth Class 4A Title

“The number one word that comes into my mind is pride. I’m an alum of Vancleave volleyball. To see the success that the program has had just from the time that I was here until now, these girls have reached heights that the program was never able to reach,” second-year head coach Christian Daigle told WLOX. “Our Lady Academy was always in our way. Just to see the progression of the sport, the progression of the program, it just makes me extremely proud to be a Vancleave Bulldog.”