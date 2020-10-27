Four-peat Complete! Vancleave Bulldogs claim fourth Class 4A Title

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Vancleave volleyball have truly built a dynasty.
The four-peat is complete! Vancleave took down Pontotoc Saturday to claim their fourth consecutive Class 4A state championship.
The 2020 senior class will be revered for years to come as they have created a championship standard that will be hard to top. The senior leave the program with an overall record of 137 wins to just 18 losses, with 120 of those victories winning in straight sets.
Vancleave have finished their season ranked amongst the top six programs in the state since 2017.
“The number one word that comes into my mind is pride. I’m an alum of Vancleave volleyball. To see the success that the program has had just from the time that I was here until now, these girls have reached heights that the program was never able to reach,” second-year head coach Christian Daigle told WLOX. “Our Lady Academy was always in our way. Just to see the progression of the sport, the progression of the program, it just makes me extremely proud to be a Vancleave Bulldog.”
“Not many people can say they had four consecutive state championships. I think it really started with us off the court. We’re all very close, not just the seniors, but everyone on the team,” senior outside hitter and Pensacola State College commit Eve Mixon said. “The chemistry that we have off the court definitely translates on to the court and that’s what sets us apart from a lot of other teams, not just on the coast, but in the state.”
“The expectation for your very first year to win a state championship, that’s a big expectation,” Daigle reminisced after taking over the program in 2019 and leading the Bulldogs back to state. “Even though it was a lot of pressure, I did feel confident. We had the athletes to do it and they proved that, obviously.”
With Vancleave being at the very top of Class 4A, Coach Daigle tells WLOX that there is a possibility that the Bulldogs could be reclassified next season and jump up to Class 5A.
The Bulldogs lose four seniors and will return a much younger squad in 2021 led by Lyndi Bakker, Corinne Cason, Brooke Ward, and Brie Seymour.
