Devin Williams named National League Reliever of the Year

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLOX) - On Saturday, former Biloxi Shucker pitcher Devin Williams was able to cap off his incredible rookie campaign, being named the Trevor Hoffman National League reliever of the year!
The 26-year-old right hander is the first rookie and pitcher to win the award without a save in either league in MLB history. Williams follows teammate Josh Hader, who’d won the award in both 2018 and ’19.
“I am very excited to earn NL Reliever of the Year and have this prestigious award remain with the Brewers for a third straight season,” said Williams. “I want to thank the organization – particularly my manager, coaches and teammates – for all of the support. I also thank the great Brewers fans, who were watching and cheering us on from home during this unique season.”
Williams set an MLB single-season record for relievers with a 53 percent strikeout rate. He also led all relievers with an ERA of point three three and 53 strikeouts, which he threw in just 27 innings over his 22 relief appearances.
This is the third consecutive season where a Milwaukee Brewers pitcher and former Shucker has won the award.
