Coast shrimpers sell catch, leave harbor for Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For South Mississippi shrimpers, evacuating ahead of storms has become routine, even as they enjoy what’s been a fairly successful white shrimp season.
With Hurricane Zeta heading our way, the plan is to sell as much as possible before having to leave the harbor, again. A rough night on the water meant a pretty good haul of jumbo shrimp to sell at $4 a pound Tuesday morning.
“We sell our shrimp then we move,” said Van Pham. “We need to move the canal to be safe.”
For some, this will be the fourth time they’ve had to move this season.
The impending storm means a shopping trip for customers like Ella Kemp. She wanted to pick up some fresh seafood before the boats evacuate the harbor to safety.
“Just in case the storm wipes out the seafood,” customer Ella Kemp said. “I’m gonna go home and filet, and we’re gonna have some breakfast.”
Harbors across the Gulf Coast began issuing evacuation orders Tuesday morning. Mandatory evacuations for all vessels, lines, hose and dock boxes at public harbors and marinas have been issued for the following:
- Long Beach by 6 p.m.
- Biloxi by 5 p.m.
- Gulfport by 8 p.m.
This list will be updated as more cities issue harbor evacuations.
Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall Wednesday night either in or near South Mississippi.
